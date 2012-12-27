TOKYO, Dec 28 Japanese retail sales rose 1.3 percent in November from a year earlier, government data showed, in a sign that consumer spending may have stopped deteriorating. The rise was more than a median market forecast for a 1.1 percent annual increase, government data showed on Friday. Retail sales were unchanged from the previous month, the data showed. To view full tables, go to the website of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry at: here (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Joseph Radford)