TOKYO, Jan 30 Japanese retail sales rose 0.4 percent in December from a year earlier, slower than a 1.2 percent year-on-year rise in November, government data showed on Wednesday, in a sign that consumer spending may be losing some momentum. The climb was more than the median estimate for a 0.3 percent annual increase, according to a Reuters poll. Compared to the previous month, retail sales rose 0.1 percent. To view full tables, go to the website of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry at: here (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Joseph Radford)