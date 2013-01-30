UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
TOKYO, Jan 30 Japanese retail sales rose 0.4 percent in December from a year earlier, slower than a 1.2 percent year-on-year rise in November, government data showed on Wednesday, in a sign that consumer spending may be losing some momentum. The climb was more than the median estimate for a 0.3 percent annual increase, according to a Reuters poll. Compared to the previous month, retail sales rose 0.1 percent. To view full tables, go to the website of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry at: here (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Joseph Radford)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources