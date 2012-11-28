TOKYO, Nov 29 Japanese retail sales fell 1.2 percent in October from a year earlier, government data showed on Thursday, adding to mounting evidence that the economy has fallen into a mild recession. The fall compared with a median estimate for a 0.7 percent annual decline, according to a Reuters poll. Compared to the previous month, retail sales rose 0.7 percent, the data showed. To view full tables, go to the website of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry at: here (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Edmund Klamann)