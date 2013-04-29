TOKYO, April 30 Japanese retail sales fell 0.3 percent in March from a year earlier, government data showed on Tuesday, down for a third straight month, in a sign the economic recovery is proceeding at a slow pace. The fall compared with the median market forecast for a 0.6 percent annual increase. To view full tables, go to the website of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry at: here (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Edmund Klamann)