TOKYO, Feb 27 Japanese retail sales fell 1.1 percent in January from a year earlier, less than a median market forecast for a 1.3 percent annual fall, government data showed on Wednesday. Compared to the previous month, retail sales rose 2.3 percent. To view full tables, go to the website of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry at: here (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Joseph Radford)