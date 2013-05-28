TOKYO, May 29 Japanese retail sales fell 0.1 percent in April from a year earlier, down for a fourth straight month although the pace of decline showed signs of slowing. The fall compared with a median market forecast for a 0.4 percent annual decline. To view full tables, go to the website of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry at: here For more background about this data, please access this PREVIEW story (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Edmund Klamann)