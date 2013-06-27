TOKYO, June 28 Japanese retail sales rose 0.8 percent in May from a year earlier, after four straight months of year-on-year falls, government data showed. The figure compared with a flat reading that was forecast by economists in a Reuters poll, and followed a revised 0.2 percent decline the previous month, according to data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry on Friday. To view full tables, go to the ministry's website here For more background, please see PREVIEW. (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Edmund Klamann)