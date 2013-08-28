UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
TOKYO, Aug 29 Japanese retail sales fell 0.3 percent in July from a year earlier, government data showed on Thursday, in a sign that consumer spending is losing some momentum. That compares with a 0.6 percent annual gain projected by economists in a Reuters poll and followed a 1.6 percent gain in the year to June, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed. To view full tables, go to the ministry's website:For more background, please see PREVIEW
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources