TOKYO, Aug 29 Japanese retail sales fell 0.3 percent in July from a year earlier, government data showed on Thursday, in a sign that consumer spending is losing some momentum. That compares with a 0.6 percent annual gain projected by economists in a Reuters poll and followed a 1.6 percent gain in the year to June, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed. To view full tables, go to the ministry's website:For more background, please see PREVIEW