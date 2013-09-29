TOKYO, Sept 30 Japanese retail sales rose 1.1 percent in August from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday, in a sign that consumer spending is gaining some momentum. That compares with the median estimate for a 0.1 percent annual increase and followed a 0.3 percent decline in the year to July, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed. To view full tables, go to the website of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry at: here (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Edmund Klamann)