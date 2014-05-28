TOKYO, May 29 Japanese retail sales fell 4.4 percent in April from a year earlier, the fastest annual decline since the March 2011 earthquake, as consumers cut back on shopping after an increase in the sales tax. The fall was bigger than the median estimate for an annual 3.3 percent decline. The government raised the national sales tax to 8 percent from 5 percent on April 1 to pay for rising welfare costs. For background on this data, please see this PREVIEW To view full tables, go to the website of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry at: here (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)