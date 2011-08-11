BRIEF-Fitch affirms Sri Lanka at 'B+'; outlook revised to stable
* Rating balances weak public finances and strained external liquidity position compared with peers
TOKYO Aug 11 Japanese Vice Finance Minister Mitsuru Sakurai said on Thursday that the recent rise in the yen has been caused by problems stemming from Europe sovereign debt worries and trouble in the U.S. economy.
Sakurai, speaking to reporters, declined to comment on whether Japan should step into the market to stem the yen's rise, but said the government should consult with industries on how to cope with it. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Michael Watson)
* Rating balances weak public finances and strained external liquidity position compared with peers
LONDON, Feb 9 The New Zealand dollar was by far the biggest faller among major currencies on Thursday, down almost a full percentage point after its central bank kept rates on hold and said any tightening might be at least two years away.
DUBAI, Feb 9 Bahrain-based Investcorp is responding to the election of U.S. President Donald Trump and Brexit by seeking investments in U.S. business services and British real estate, the private equity firm's Co-Chief Executive Rishi Kapoor said.