TOKYO Aug 11 Japanese Vice Finance Minister Mitsuru Sakurai said on Thursday that the recent rise in the yen has been caused by problems stemming from Europe sovereign debt worries and trouble in the U.S. economy.

Sakurai, speaking to reporters, declined to comment on whether Japan should step into the market to stem the yen's rise, but said the government should consult with industries on how to cope with it. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Michael Watson)