TOKYO, Sept 12 Big Japanese manufacturers turned optimistic about business conditions in the three months to September compared with the previous quarter, a survey showed on Monday, as a rapid recovery in supply chains and output following the March 11 natural disaster lifted sentiment.

The business survey index (BSI) of sentiment at large manufacturers stood at +10.3 in July-September, compared with minus 23.3 in April-June, according to a joint survey by the Ministry of Finance and the Economic and Social Research Institute, an arm of the Cabinet Office.

The BSI measures the percentage of firms that expect the business environment to improve from the previous quarter minus the percentage that expect it to worsen.

Following is a table of the main figures (figures in parentheses are forecasts from the previous survey): --------------------------------------------------------------------- BUSINESS SURVEY INDEX ON SENTIMENT (Measures percentage of firms that expect the business environment to improve minus percentage that expect it to worsen)

JULY-SEPT APRIL-JUNE OCT-DEC '12 JAN-MARCH

(prev f'cast) f'cast (prev) f'cast ---------------------------------------------------------------------- All large firms +6.6 (+4.4) -22.0 +8.1 (+11.3) +6.0

Large manuf +10.3 (+5.6) -23.3 +13.6 (+17.4) +7.1

Large non-manuf +4.6 (+3.8) -21.4 +5.2 (+8.0) +5.4

All small firms -22.2 (-21.8) -41.1 -11.1 (-10.1) -11.2

Small manuf -19.2 (-23.3) -39.7 -8.8 (-5.8) -14.0

Small non-manuf -22.8 (-21.5) -41.4 -11.5 (-11.0) -10.6

-------------------------------------------------------------------

2011/12 2011/12 CAPITAL SPENDING OUTLOOK (yr/yr) PCT (prev survey) All industries +5.4 (+4.9) Manufacturers +9.0 (+6.9) Non-manufacturers +3.0 (+3.8) ---------------------------------------------------------------

2011/12 2011/12 RECURRING PROFITS OUTLOOK (yr/yr) PCT (prev survey) All industries +2.8 (-1.1) Manufacturers +4.4 (-0.4) Non-manufacturers +2.1 (-1.4) ---------------------------------------------------------------

For the full tables, click on

here (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Joseph Radford)