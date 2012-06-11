* 2Q sentiment index -5.7 vs 1Q -7.3
* Capex seen up 8.4 pct in fiscal 2012/13
* Survey suggests improvement in BOJ tankan
By Stanley White
TOKYO, June 11 Big Japanese manufacturers turned
less pessimistic about business conditions in April-June, a
survey showed on Monday, as accelerating private consumption and
reconstruction after last year's massive earthquake and tsunami
fuelled economic growth.
The data suggests the Bank of Japan's closely watched tankan
sentiment survey, due on July 2, will also show sentiment is
improving.
Still, the central bank is likely to remain under pressure
to offer additional monetary stimulus in the coming months as
Europe's sovereign debt crisis and a stubbornly high yen weigh
on exporters' earnings.
"Corporate sentiment showed subdued improvement as
reconstruction demand so far is limited, while there are
uncertainties about the world economy and the yen's rise," said
Takeshi Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin Research
Institute in Tokyo.
"Policymakers in Europe are likely to prevent a financial
crunch but what they're doing are only short-term fixes, not
fundamental remedies, so there may arise various problems one
after another."
The business survey index (BSI) of sentiment at large
manufacturers stood at -5.7 in April-June, compared with -7.3 in
January-March, a joint survey by the Ministry of Finance and the
Economic and Social Research Institute, an arm of the Cabinet
Office, showed on Monday.
Big firms expect capital spending to increase 8.4 percent in
the year ending in March 2013, against a forecast of a 0.3
percent decrease in the previous survey, boding well for the
outlook of the fragile recovery.
The BSI measures the percentage of firms that expect the
business environment to improve from the previous quarter, minus
the percentage that expect it to worsen.
Japan's economy is headed for a moderate recovery as
rebuilding from the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami gets into
full swing, and government subsidies for low-emission vehicles
support demand for automobiles.
(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Joseph Radford and Paul
