TOKYO, April 8 Japan's service sector sentiment
index rose to 57.3 in March, up for the fifth straight month, a
Cabinet Office survey showed on Monday, suggesting weak yen and
gains in share prices helped by the government's push for
ambitious fiscal and monetary policy boosted consumer
confidence.
The survey of workers such as taxi drivers, hotel workers
and restaurant staff -- called "economy watchers" for their
proximity to consumer and retail trends -- showed their
confidence about current economic conditions rose from 53.2 in
February.
The Cabinet Office started compiling the data in comparative
form in August 2001.
The outlook index, indicating the level of confidence in
future conditions, was 57.5, slightly down from 57.7 in
February, which was the highest in survey history.