TOKYO, March 12 Big Japanese manufacturers grew
more optimistic about business conditions in January-March, a
government survey showed on Wednesday, a sign that rising demand
before a sales tax hike in April is driving business activity.
The business survey index (BSI) of sentiment at large
manufacturers stood at plus 12.5 in January-March, compared with
plus 9.7 in the previous quarter, according to the joint survey
by the Ministry of Finance and the Economic and Social Research
Institute, an arm of the Cabinet Office.
The BSI measures the percentage of firms that expect the
business environment to improve from the previous quarter minus
the percentage that expect it to worsen.
The big manufacturers' sentiment index is seen worsening to
minus 9.4 in April-June after the planned sales tax hike kicks
in, the survey showed. The previous survey had forecast the
April-June index at minus 4.6.