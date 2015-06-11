(Adds economist's quote, details on capital expenditure)
* Big manufacturers' sentiment worsens to -6.0 in Q2
* Sentiment expected to improve to +13.2
* Capex seen up 5.9 pct in FY2015/16
* Sentiment worsens due to inventory adjustment, likely
temporary
By Stanley White
TOKYO, June 11 Big Japanese manufacturers turned
pessimistic in April-June because of rising car inventories and
a glut of steel, but sentiment is expected to bounce back in the
following quarter as consumer spending supports expectations for
stronger growth.
The quarterly poll by the Ministry of Finance and the
Cabinet Office released on Thursday suggests growth could slow
temporarily in the second quarter as car makers curb production
to draw down inventories.
The business survey index (BSI) of sentiment at large
manufacturers stood at minus 6.0, compared with plus 2.4 in
January-March. The sentiment index is seen improving to plus
13.2 in the third quarter.
The survey also showed that retailers are more confident as
shoppers spend more and that firms are ready to increase capital
expenditure, suggesting the economy will accelerate later this
year.
Policymakers consider strong consumer spending and business
investment essential ingredients to achieving a self-sustainable
recovery and triggering the price growth needed to meet the Bank
of Japan's inflation target.
"Economists were already expecting a slowdown in the second
quarter due to high levels of inventories seen in the first
quarter," said Hidenobu Tokuda, senior economist at Mizuho
Research Institute.
"This is nothing to be pessimistic about. Any slowdown will
be temporary. Growth will quickly pick up pace."
Japanese firms plan to raise capital spending by 5.9 percent
in the business year that started in April, the survey also
showed, which compares with a 3.9 percent decline seen in the
previous poll.
Capital spending and wages are essential for the success of
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's reflationary policies known
as "Abenomics", but last year companies were slow to implement
their business investment plans due to uncertainty over the
growth outlook.
The latest survey follows an unexpected rise in a leading
indicator of capital expenditure and an upward revision to
economic growth in the first quarter due to strong business
investment.