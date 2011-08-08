Tokyo Aug 8 Japan's service sector sentiment index rose to 52.6 in July a Cabinet Office survey showed on Monday, improving for the fourth consecutive month following a record fall in March as the economy steadily recovers from the March 11 earthquake.

The survey of workers such as taxi drivers, hotel workers and restaurant staff -- called "economy watchers" for their proximity to consumer and retail trends -- showed their confidence about current economic conditions rose from 49.6 in June.

The outlook index, indicating the level of confidence in future conditions, was at 48.5, down from 49.0.

The Cabinet Office started compiling the data in comparative form in August 2001. (Reporting by Rie Ishiguro)