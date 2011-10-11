TOKYO Oct 11 Japan's service sector sentiment index fell to 45.3 in September, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Tuesday, suggesting a strong yen and a global slowdown are weighing on the nation's recovery from the earthquake in March.

The survey of workers such as taxi drivers, hotel workers and restaurant staff -- called "economy watchers" for their proximity to consumer and retail trends -- showed their confidence about current economic conditions fell from 47.3 in August, dropping for the second straight month.

The Cabinet Office started compiling the data in comparative form in August 2001.

The outlook index, indicating the level of confidence in future conditions, was at 46.4, down from 47.1 the month before.

The Cabinet Office maintained its basic assessment that Japan's economic recovery has moderated, adding that this was partly due to the yen's recent strength.

(Reporting by Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Joseph Radford)