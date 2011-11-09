TOKYO Nov 9 Japan's service sector sentiment index rose to 45.9 in October, marking the first rise in three months, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Wednesday, but financial market turmoil and faltering global growth is seen hurting confidence ahead.

The survey of workers such as taxi drivers, hotel workers and restaurant staff -- called "economy watchers" for their proximity to consumer and retail trends -- showed their confidence about current economic conditions rose from 45.3 in September.

But the outlook index, indicating the level of confidence in future conditions, fell to 45.9 from 46.4 the month before.

The Cabinet Office kept its assessment on the survey, saying that the pace of economic recovery is moderating partly due to the yen's recent strength.

The Cabinet Office started compiling the data in comparative form in August 2001. (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chris Gallagher)