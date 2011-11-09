TOKYO Nov 9 Japan's service sector sentiment
index rose to 45.9 in October, marking the first rise in three
months, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Wednesday, but
financial market turmoil and faltering global growth is seen
hurting confidence ahead.
The survey of workers such as taxi drivers, hotel workers
and restaurant staff -- called "economy watchers" for their
proximity to consumer and retail trends -- showed their
confidence about current economic conditions rose from 45.3 in
September.
But the outlook index, indicating the level of confidence in
future conditions, fell to 45.9 from 46.4 the month before.
The Cabinet Office kept its assessment on the survey, saying
that the pace of economic recovery is moderating partly due to
the yen's recent strength.
The Cabinet Office started compiling the data in comparative
form in August 2001.
(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chris Gallagher)