TOKYO Dec 9 Big Japanese manufacturers turned pessimistic for the first time in two quarters about business conditions in the three months to December compared with the previous quarter, a survey showed on Friday, suggesting that worries about the euro zone's debt crisis and the global economic slowdown hurt business sentiment.

The business survey index (BSI) of sentiment at large manufacturers stood at minus 6.1 in October-December, compared with plus 10.3 in July-September, according to the joint survey by the Ministry of Finance and the Economic and Social Research Institute, an arm of the Cabinet Office.

The BSI measures the percentage of firms that expect the business environment to improve from the previous quarter minus the percentage that expect it to worsen.

The survey comes ahead of the Bank of Japan's closely watched tankan business sentiment survey due on Dec. 15. (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Edmund Klamann)