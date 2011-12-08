TOKYO Dec 9 Big Japanese manufacturers
turned pessimistic for the first time in two quarters about
business conditions in the three months to December compared
with the previous quarter, a survey showed on Friday, suggesting
that worries about the euro zone's debt crisis and the global
economic slowdown hurt business sentiment.
The business survey index (BSI) of sentiment at large
manufacturers stood at minus 6.1 in October-December, compared
with plus 10.3 in July-September, according to the joint survey
by the Ministry of Finance and the Economic and Social Research
Institute, an arm of the Cabinet Office.
The BSI measures the percentage of firms that expect the
business environment to improve from the previous quarter minus
the percentage that expect it to worsen.
The survey comes ahead of the Bank of Japan's closely
watched tankan business sentiment survey due on Dec. 15.
(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Edmund Klamann)