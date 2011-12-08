TOKYO Dec 8 Japan's service sector
sentiment index fell to 45.0 in November, a Cabinet Office
survey showed on Thursday, indicating deepening worries about
the global economy and persistent yen strength that hurts
confidence.
The survey of workers such as taxi drivers, hotel workers
and restaurant staff -- called "economy watchers" for their
proximity to consumer and retail trends -- showed their
confidence about current economic conditions fell from 45.9 in
October.
The outlook index, indicating the level of confidence in
future conditions, slipped to 44.7 from 45.9.
The Cabinet Office kept its assessment of the survey
unchanged, repeating its statement last month that the pace of
economic recovery was moderating partly due to the yen's
strength.
The Cabinet Office started compiling the data in
comparative form in August 2001.
(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Michael Watson)