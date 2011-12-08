TOKYO Dec 8 Japan's service sector sentiment index fell to 45.0 in November, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Thursday, indicating deepening worries about the global economy and persistent yen strength that hurts confidence.

The survey of workers such as taxi drivers, hotel workers and restaurant staff -- called "economy watchers" for their proximity to consumer and retail trends -- showed their confidence about current economic conditions fell from 45.9 in October.

The outlook index, indicating the level of confidence in future conditions, slipped to 44.7 from 45.9.

The Cabinet Office kept its assessment of the survey unchanged, repeating its statement last month that the pace of economic recovery was moderating partly due to the yen's strength.

The Cabinet Office started compiling the data in comparative form in August 2001. (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Michael Watson)