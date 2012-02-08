TOKYO Feb 8 Japan's service sector sentiment index fell to 44.1 in January, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Wednesday, reflecting falls in household- and corporate-related indexes.

The survey of workers such as taxi drivers, hotel workers and restaurant staff -- called "economy watchers" for their proximity to consumer and retail trends -- showed their confidence about current economic conditions declined from 47.0 in December.

The outlook index, indicating the level of confidence in future conditions, rose for the first time in seven months, edging up to 47.1 from 44.4 in the previous month.

The Cabinet Office maintained its assessment that the economy was moderately picking up though the impact from the strong yen continues.

The Cabinet Office started compiling the data in comparative form in August 2001. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Michael Watson)