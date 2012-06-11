(In last paragraph, corrects date of BOJ tankan to July 2, not
July 7)
TOKYO, June 11 Big Japanese manufacturers turned
less pessimistic about business conditions in April-June, a
survey showed on Monday, as accelerating private consumption and
reconstruction after last year's massive earthquake fuel
economic growth.
The business survey index (BSI) of sentiment at large
manufacturers stood at -5.7 in April-June, compared with -7.3 in
January-March, according to the joint survey by the Ministry of
Finance and the Economic and Social Research Institute, an arm
of the Cabinet Office.
The BSI measures the percentage of firms that expect the
business environment to improve from the previous quarter minus
the percentage that expect it to worsen.
The survey comes ahead of the Bank of Japan's closely
watched tankan business sentiment survey due July 2.
(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Joseph Radford)