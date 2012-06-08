TOKYO, June 8 Japan's service sector sentiment
index fell to 47.2 in May, a Cabinet Office survey showed on
Friday, hurt by the yen's rise and tensions surrounding Europe's
debt crisis.
The survey of workers such as taxi drivers, hotel workers
and restaurant staff - called "economy watchers" for their
proximity to consumer and retail trends - showed their
confidence about current economic conditions declined from 50.9
in April.
The Cabinet office downgraded its view on the index, saying
the pace of the economy's pickup is moderating.
The Cabinet Office started compiling the data in comparative
form in August 2001.
The outlook index, indicating the level of confidence in
future conditions, was 48.1 on May, down from 50.9 in April.
(Reporting by Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Michael Watson)