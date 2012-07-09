TOKYO, July 9 Japan's service sector sentiment
index slipped to 43.8 in June, the Cabinet Office said on
Monday, worsening for the third straight month and suggesting
worries about a slowdown in global growth and a strong yen
weighed on business confidence.
Its survey of workers such as taxi drivers, hotel workers
and restaurant staff - called "economy watchers" for their
proximity to consumer and retail trends - showed their
confidence about current economic conditions fell from 47.2 in
May.
The Cabinet Office started compiling the data in comparative
form in August 2001.
The outlook index, indicating the level of confidence in
future conditions, worsened to 45.7 in June from 48.1 in the
previous month.
The Cabinet Office said the economy had been picking up
moderately but weak movement had been seen recently. That
compared with its previous view that the pace of the economic
recovery was moderating.
(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Michael Watson)