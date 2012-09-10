TOKYO, Sept 10 Japan's service sector sentiment
index fell to 43.6 in August, a Cabinet Office survey showed on
Monday, in a sign a slowdown in the global economy kept the
business mood subdued.
The survey of workers such as taxi drivers, hotel workers
and restaurant staff - called "economy watchers" for their
proximity to consumer and retail trends - showed their
confidence about current economic conditions slipped from 44.2
in July.
The Cabinet Office started compiling the data in comparative
form in August 2001.
The Cabinet office said Japan's economy has been picking up
moderately but is showing weak movements, unchanged from its
previous assessment
The outlook index, indicating the level of confidence in
future conditions, was 43.6 in August compared with 44.9 the
month before.