TOKYO May 10 Japan's service sector sentiment
index dipped to 56.5 in April, down for the first time in six
months, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Friday, but a progress
in yen's weakness and bullish stock prices will likely underpin
consumer sentiment.
The survey of workers such as taxi drivers, hotel workers
and restaurant staff -- called "economy watchers" for their
proximity to consumer and retail trends -- showed their
confidence about current economic conditions slipped from 57.3
in March, which matched a record survey high from March 2006.
The Cabinet Office started compiling the data in comparative
form in August 2001.
The outlook index, indicating the level of confidence in
future conditions, was 57.8, up from 57.5 in March.