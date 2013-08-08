TOKYO Aug 8 Japan's service sector sentiment index fell to 52.3 in July, a government survey showed, down for the fourth straight month, a sign that feel-good effects on consumers from government's reflationary policies are moderating.

The Cabinet Office survey of workers such as taxi drivers, hotel workers and restaurant staff -- called "economy watchers" for their proximity to consumer and retail trends -- showed their confidence about current economic conditions was down from 53.0 in June.

The outlook index, which indicates the level of confidence in future conditions, was 53.6, unchanged from June, the data showed. The Cabinet Office started compiling the data in comparative form in August 2001.

The Cabinet Office changed its view on the data saying the economy is picking up gradually.