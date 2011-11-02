KOFU, Japan Nov 2 Bank of Japan board member Sayuri Shirai said on Wednesday that global financial markets are likely to remain under strong strains as there is little chance that Europe's debt problems will be resolved soon.

Shirai said she was particularly mindful of the risk that Europe's deepening debt woes would hurt Japan's economy by spurring further gains in the yen, thus depressing Japan's exports, and falls in stock prices, as global investors flee to safer assets.

"As a result, the economy could underperform our forecasts as business and household sentiment deteriorate," Shirai said in a speech to business leaders in Kofu, central Japan.

Japan has kept markets on edge after it sold a record of nearly $100 billion worth of yen to tame its high-flying currency, which adds to authorities' concerns that excess speculation was driving up the yen and hurting the export-reliant economy if the gains were left unchecked.

The move came after the central bank last week eased monetary policy by boosting asset purchases, spurred by the yen's rises to record highs, the global economic slowdown and Europe's debt crisis, which threatened Japan's recovery prospects. (Reporting by Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Edmund Klamann)