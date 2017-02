TOKYO Jan 17 Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said on Tuesday he had discussed the euro zone debt crisis in detail with Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda as it is a risk factor for the global economy, Jiji news agency reported.

Shirakawa was also quoted as saying he told Noda that Japan's economy is resilient thanks partly to reconstruction demand following the March 11 disaster. (Reporting by Rie Ishiguro)