* BOJ ready to take policy action if needed -Shirakawa

* BOJ determined to avoid repeat of last summer (Adds background)

By Leika Kihara

TOKYO, Aug 10 Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa signalled that his bank was ahead of its U.S. counterpart in easing monetary policy aggressively, not the other way around as some critics say, stressing that the Federal Reserve's commitment on near-zero rates is similar to what the BOJ already has in place.

Shirakawa said the BOJ acted pre-emptively with last week's monetary easing by taking into account various uncertainties on the country's economic outlook, such as the potential damage from recent yen rises and slowing U.S. growth.

While signalling that the BOJ was ready to ease policy further if economic conditions worsen, Shirakawa countered the view held by some lawmakers and market players that it was less willing and slower to loosen credit than the Fed.

"Under our comprehensive monetary easing steps adopted last October, we pledged to keep interest rates effectively at zero until price stability can be foreseen," Shirakawa told parliament on Wednesday.

"The Fed's latest commitment is close to what we already have in place," Shirakawa said, referring to the U.S. central bank's pledge to keep interest rates near zero until mid-2013.

The Fed on Tuesday took the unprecedented step of promising to keep interest rates near zero for at least two more years and said it would consider further steps to help growth.

While that helped push up global stock prices, it offered little respite to Japanese policymakers worried about recent rises in the yen . The dollar fell below 77 yen on Wednesday, near levels when Japan last intervened in the market.

Japan stepped into the currency market and eased monetary policy last week in an effort to keep sharp yen rises from derailing a fragile economy.

The BOJ was criticised last summer for responding too slowly to yen rises against the dollar, driven by market views that the Fed would ease policy more aggressively than the Japanese central bank.

BOJ officials hope to avoid a repeat of this and have expressed the central bank's determination to ease policy pre-emptively to counter any risks to the Japanese economy.

While the central bank feels it has done enough to support the economy for now, it may come under pressure for further monetary policy action if the yen's strength persist, analysts say.

Economics Minister Kaoru Yosano said on Tuesday that Japan should give more thought to the range of quantitative easing steps it uses. (Editing by Joseph Radford)