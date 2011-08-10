TOKYO Aug 10 The U.S. Federal Reserve's pledge to keep interest rates near zero until mid-2013 is close to the Bank of Japan's existing commitment of maintaining ultra-low rates until price stability is foreseen, BOJ Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said on Wednesday.

"The BOJ will carefully examine the outlook for the economy and prices without any preconception," Shirakawa told parliament, reiterating that the central bank was ready to take appropriate monetary policy action when necessary. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)