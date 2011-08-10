TOKYO Aug 10 The U.S. Federal Reserve's pledge
to keep interest rates near zero until mid-2013 is close to the
Bank of Japan's existing commitment of maintaining ultra-low
rates until price stability is foreseen, BOJ Governor Masaaki
Shirakawa said on Wednesday.
"The BOJ will carefully examine the outlook for the economy
and prices without any preconception," Shirakawa told
parliament, reiterating that the central bank was ready to take
appropriate monetary policy action when necessary.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)