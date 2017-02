TOKYO Aug 9 Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said on Tuesday the central bank is always ready to take appropriate monetary policy action if needed while carefully examining economic and price conditions.

Shirakawa, appearing at an upper house financial committee meeting, declined to comment on how the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision could affect financial markets and Japan's economy. The Fed's policy-making Federal Open Market Committee meets on Tuesday. (Reporting by Leika Kihara)