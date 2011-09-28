* Govt tax hikes for reconstruction unpopular among politicians

* Rebuilding after quake challenging due to weak public finances

* Investors more sensitive to public debt due to Europe's woes (Adds comment, details)

By Leika Kihara

TOKYO, Sept 28 Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said on Wednesday the central bank is buying government bonds from the market to achieve price stability and sustainable economic growth, not to finance government spending.

Shirakawa made the comments in parliament to deflect suggestions by an opposition lawmaker that the central bank should directly underwrite government debt, or buy more of it from the market, to make it easier for cash-strapped Japan to rebuild after the March 11 earthquake and tsunami.

The BOJ, which holds a monetary policy meeting next week, could come under increasing pressure in coming months to purchase more government debt as Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda's plan for tax hikes proves unpopular with some ruling and opposition politicians.

"Giving markets the impression that the BOJ is buying bonds to finance fiscal spending would have a negative impact on the bond market," which has remained stable until now, Shirakawa said in an upper house budget committee meeting.

While he warned that Japan's economic conditions remained severe, Shirakawa offered few clues on the policy outlook, only saying that the BOJ will continue to make efforts to support economic growth through easy monetary policy.

The BOJ eased monetary policy in August in the wake of sharp rises in the yen, and has argued that with the move, it has forestalled various risks to the economy such as slowing overseas demand and the pain from yen rises on exports.

The central bank may debate additional monetary easing steps next week if Europe's debt woes trigger a renewed spike in the yen and sharp stock price falls, hurting business sentiment further. Otherwise, it prefers to stand pat for now to save its limited policy ammunition for in case economic conditions deteriorate further.

Japan has struggled to repair its public finances and is now trying to curb debt that is about twice the size of its $5 trillion economy.

The government aims to submit to parliament next month a budget worth about 12 trillion yen ($157 billion) to rebuild the devastated northeast coast.

Material damage from the disaster is estimated at around 17 trillion yen, or twice that of the 1995 Kobe earthquake.

The bulk of the extra budget would be funded with reconstruction bonds, and extra tax hikes would be used to redeem the bonds over a period of about 10 years.

Some lawmakers have called on the BOJ to directly underwrite government debt, or boost buying from the market, to keep bond issuance for reconstruction from triggering a spike in yields.

But the central bank is opposed to both measures, arguing that giving markets the impression it is printing money to finance fiscal spending would hurt market confidence in Japan's finances and backfire, pushing up bond yields instead of taming their rises.

The BOJ already buys 21.6 trillion yen in long-term government bonds each year, aside from shorter-term government bonds it buys under its asset-purchasing programme, but is prohibited by law from directly underwriting debt. ($1 = 76.655 Japanese Yen) (Editing by Michael Watson and Chris Gallagher)