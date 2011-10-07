TOKYO Oct 7 Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said on Friday that the central bank needs to focus on risks to Japan's economy given heightened uncertainty about economic conditions abroad.

Shirakawa said some of the risks that the central bank tried to address by easing policy in August had nevertheless materialised in the past few months, such as a slowdown in global growth.

Below are selected remarks from Shirakawa's news conference after a policy-setting meeting at which the BOJ kept monetary policy unchanged:

RISKS, POLICY

"As supply constraints have mostly been resolved, demand-side factors, particularly overseas economic performance, have gained more significance.

"We need to be more aware of downside risks to Japan's economy that stem from overseas uncertainties and subsequent unstable foreign exchange and capital market moves.

"When we eased policy in August, we were worried about potential downside risks to growth. Since then, some of these potential risks have materialised in the form of a slowdown in the global economy.

"We need to carefully watch whether additional risks due to increased global economic uncertainty will materialise and lead to a slowdown of the (Japanese) economy.

"We don't conduct monetary policy solely in response to currency market moves. However, we do examine how currency moves will impact the economy and prices over time as part of our deliberations on monetary policy.

"Japan's exports to Europe aren't that large when you look at our exports to Asia. Instead of focusing on trade, we focus more on the scenario where Europe's debt problems impact financial markets and moves in markets then impact Japan's economy. That's why it's important to have stable financial markets."

FOREX, STOCK MARKETS

"As uncertainty about the global economy has increased, global investors' risk aversion has heightened. Stocks have fallen globally and the yen is recognised as a relatively safe currency and being bought.

"A sharp yen rise affects corporate revenues and sentiment. It has a big impact on the Japanese economy which is recovering from the damage from the (March) disaster."

CRISIS, COOPERATION

"European financial markets remain tense as there have been moves in money markets similar to those seen at the time of the Lehman crisis.

"What's different from the Lehman crisis is that the credibility of government debt has become the target of market worries and this has resulted in bigger impact.

"In Europe, sometimes it takes time for member countries to agree on different measures. But one thing to keep in mind is that many European countries already have measures in place that can support the financial system and provide liquidity if needed.

"It is more important than anything to avoid a situation like the Lehman crisis.

"For this, European nations that have sovereign problems need to each take firm steps for rebuilding public finances, carry out structural reforms for higher industry competitiveness and steps to boost growth.

"As in the G20 statement issued earlier, it is imperative for countries including Japan to cooperate to support European efforts.

"Whether we're talking about central bank governors or rank and file staff, major central banks are always in close contact with each other. We are always considering what is best for financial market stability."

GLOBAL SLOWDOWN

"Global economic growth is slowing. This is focused on developed economies and is due in part to sovereign debt problems.

"Europe's sovereign problems are starting to affect the region's economies.

"Emerging nations are seeing the impact of slowdowns in advanced nations on their exports.

"A massive money has flown in to emerging nations from advanced nations so far. But if this flow stops or is reversed, it would affect emerging nations.

"In the U.S. there have bee prolonged adjustments of household assets and the housing sector. Its recovery lacks strength." (Reporting by Leika Kihara, Stanley White and Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Chris Gallagher and Tomasz Janowski)