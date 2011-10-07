TOKYO Oct 7 Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki
Shirakawa said on Friday that the central bank needs to focus on
risks to Japan's economy given heightened uncertainty about
economic conditions abroad.
Shirakawa said some of the risks that the central bank tried
to address by easing policy in August had nevertheless
materialised in the past few months, such as a slowdown in
global growth.
Below are selected remarks from Shirakawa's news conference
after a policy-setting meeting at which the BOJ kept monetary
policy unchanged:
RISKS, POLICY
"As supply constraints have mostly been resolved,
demand-side factors, particularly overseas economic performance,
have gained more significance.
"We need to be more aware of downside risks to Japan's
economy that stem from overseas uncertainties and subsequent
unstable foreign exchange and capital market moves.
"When we eased policy in August, we were worried about
potential downside risks to growth. Since then, some of these
potential risks have materialised in the form of a slowdown in
the global economy.
"We need to carefully watch whether additional risks due to
increased global economic uncertainty will materialise and lead
to a slowdown of the (Japanese) economy.
"We don't conduct monetary policy solely in response to
currency market moves. However, we do examine how currency moves
will impact the economy and prices over time as part of our
deliberations on monetary policy.
"Japan's exports to Europe aren't that large when you look
at our exports to Asia. Instead of focusing on trade, we focus
more on the scenario where Europe's debt problems impact
financial markets and moves in markets then impact Japan's
economy. That's why it's important to have stable financial
markets."
FOREX, STOCK MARKETS
"As uncertainty about the global economy has increased,
global investors' risk aversion has heightened. Stocks have
fallen globally and the yen is recognised as a relatively safe
currency and being bought.
"A sharp yen rise affects corporate revenues and sentiment.
It has a big impact on the Japanese economy which is recovering
from the damage from the (March) disaster."
CRISIS, COOPERATION
"European financial markets remain tense as there have been
moves in money markets similar to those seen at the time of the
Lehman crisis.
"What's different from the Lehman crisis is that the
credibility of government debt has become the target of market
worries and this has resulted in bigger impact.
"In Europe, sometimes it takes time for member countries to
agree on different measures. But one thing to keep in mind is
that many European countries already have measures in place that
can support the financial system and provide liquidity if
needed.
"It is more important than anything to avoid a situation
like the Lehman crisis.
"For this, European nations that have sovereign problems
need to each take firm steps for rebuilding public finances,
carry out structural reforms for higher industry competitiveness
and steps to boost growth.
"As in the G20 statement issued earlier, it is imperative
for countries including Japan to cooperate to support European
efforts.
"Whether we're talking about central bank governors or rank
and file staff, major central banks are always in close contact
with each other. We are always considering what is best for
financial market stability."
GLOBAL SLOWDOWN
"Global economic growth is slowing. This is focused on
developed economies and is due in part to sovereign debt
problems.
"Europe's sovereign problems are starting to affect the
region's economies.
"Emerging nations are seeing the impact of slowdowns in
advanced nations on their exports.
"A massive money has flown in to emerging nations from
advanced nations so far. But if this flow stops or is reversed,
it would affect emerging nations.
"In the U.S. there have bee prolonged adjustments of
household assets and the housing sector. Its recovery lacks
strength."
