* Shirakawa offers few clues if BOJ to ease Thursday

* Wary of targeting zero rate instead of 0-0.1 pct range (Adds quotes, details)

By Leika Kihara

TOKYO, Oct 26 Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said on Wednesday the central bank already buys huge amounts of government bonds to keep monetary policy ultra-loose, countering views that it is not doing enough to support the economy and beat deflation.

Shirakawa offered few clues on whether the BOJ will ease monetary policy at Thursday's rate review, saying it was always considering how best to put the economy on a stable growth path at each policy meeting.

"As for monetary policy, the nine members of the board together come up with a conclusion at each policy-setting meeting," he told a financial committee of parliament's lower house.

The BOJ is likely to debate easing policy at the meeting after the yen rose to another record high on Tuesday of 75.73 yen to the dollar and doubts mounted over whether Europe can forge a clear plan to tackle the euro zone debt crisis, sources say.

But the decision will be a close call and much will depend on the outcome of Wednesday's summit of European leaders on the debt crisis, as well as fallout on the yen.

Asked by a lawmaker if the BOJ should do more to ease the pain on Japan's economy from the strong yen, Shirakawa said the BOJ already keeps interest rates virtually at zero and buys the biggest amount of government bonds among advanced nations in terms of the ratio of GDP.

"The BOJ now buys massive amount of government bonds. By creating very easy monetary conditions, we are helping to support the economy," Shirakawa said.

Shirakawa was cautious about setting the BOJ's benchmark interest rate at zero, rather than the current range of zero to 0.1 percent, saying it was now setting the target in a range after examining the costs and benefits of maintaining zero interest rates. (Additional reporting by Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Michael Watson)