* Shirakawa offers few clues if BOJ to ease Thursday
* Wary of targeting zero rate instead of 0-0.1 pct range
(Adds quotes, details)
By Leika Kihara
TOKYO, Oct 26 Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki
Shirakawa said on Wednesday the central bank already buys huge
amounts of government bonds to keep monetary policy ultra-loose,
countering views that it is not doing enough to support the
economy and beat deflation.
Shirakawa offered few clues on whether the BOJ will ease
monetary policy at Thursday's rate review, saying it was always
considering how best to put the economy on a stable growth path
at each policy meeting.
"As for monetary policy, the nine members of the board
together come up with a conclusion at each policy-setting
meeting," he told a financial committee of parliament's lower
house.
The BOJ is likely to debate easing policy at the meeting
after the yen rose to another record high on Tuesday of 75.73
yen to the dollar and doubts mounted over whether Europe
can forge a clear plan to tackle the euro zone debt crisis,
sources say.
But the decision will be a close call and much will depend
on the outcome of Wednesday's summit of European leaders on the
debt crisis, as well as fallout on the yen.
Asked by a lawmaker if the BOJ should do more to ease the
pain on Japan's economy from the strong yen, Shirakawa said the
BOJ already keeps interest rates virtually at zero and buys the
biggest amount of government bonds among advanced nations in
terms of the ratio of GDP.
"The BOJ now buys massive amount of government bonds. By
creating very easy monetary conditions, we are helping to
support the economy," Shirakawa said.
Shirakawa was cautious about setting the BOJ's benchmark
interest rate at zero, rather than the current range of zero to
0.1 percent, saying it was now setting the target in a range
after examining the costs and benefits of maintaining zero
interest rates.
(Additional reporting by Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Edwina Gibbs
and Michael Watson)