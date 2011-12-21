TOKYO Dec 21 Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said on Wednesday that the stagnation in Europe's economy was having global implications, with the pain already felt in Japan through weakening trade.

The BOJ kept monetary policy steady on Wednesday, as widely expected, but cut its assessment of the economy on mounting evidence of the pain Europe's debt crisis is inflicting on global growth and Japan's recovery prospects.

Following are key quotes from Shirakawa's news conference:

JAPAN ECONOMY

"Our basic view is that the Japanese economy will eventually recover, led by emerging economies' growth. We're currently discussing whether this would happen in January-March or April-June, and we will debate further when we review the outlook report (issued in October).

"The basic mechanism has not changed, even though I can't tell exactly when" the economy resumes recovery."

"We need to be mindful of the fact that many firms express a cautious view about the economy for the time being."

EUROPE CRISIS

"There are various uncertainties with regard to our main scenario, but future developments of Europe's sovereign problems remain the biggest risk to the Japanese economy.

"They have started affecting Japan's exports and production through trade channels directly and indirectly, and we need to be mindful of the risk of them causing a worsening of the global and Japanese economy."

"Europe's economy is increasingly stagnating with exports and output declining not only in peripheral countries but also Germany.

"Effects from Europe's sovereign problems are spreading globally through trade and financial channels."

"European banks are showing movements towards deleveraging due to worsening of the dollar-funding environment. This has not yet become a major downside factor for emerging economies, but we need to carefully watch whether this deleveraging could cause negative effects on Asia as well as the Middle East through trade and financial sectors."

"A delay in dealing with Europe's crisis may have a severe impact on the global economy. We must prevent this from happening at all cost."

OLYMPUS

"I decline to comment on the Olympus (raid) case itself. Generally speaking, it is regrettable that questions have been raised about the transparency and fairness of business management.

"It is important that accurate information is provided promptly. Business managers must act responsibly and based on discipline, and make efforts to maintain capital markets that are transparent and fair."

NORTH KOREA

"At present, it is difficult to determine the financial and economic implications (of the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il).

"After news of Kim's death, Asian currencies and shares fell but they quickly recovered ... Including abroad, financial markets remain stable.

"The BOJ will closely watch the impact and stands ready to ensure market stability."

JAPAN CREDIT RATING DOWNGRADE

"If trust in the fiscal balance declines, it would be a negative factor for the economy and if the trust is lost, it would cause a big shock to the economy."

"Large government bond holdings by domestic financial institutions are a factor of stability in the short term but no guarantee of safety for the future. Whether government bonds can be absorbed or not as a trend is determined more by the sustainability of the fiscal balance and a country's commitment to sustaining the balance." (Reporting by Leika Kihara, Rie Ishiguro and Tetsushi Kajimoto)