TOKYO, April 10 Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said on Tuesday monetary policy should not be directly linked to short-term market moves, stressing that the focus should be on the outlook for the economy and prices.

He also told a news conference it was inappropriate to have any preset idea now on whether the BOJ would ease policy at its next rate review on April 27.

As widely expected, the BOJ kept monetary policy steady in a two-day meeting that ended on Tuesday, holding off on easing until a more thorough assessment of the economy later this month which may give clues on whether more action is needed to boost the sluggish economy.

Following are key quotes from Shirakawa's news conference:

POLICY AND MARKET MOVES

"We have expanded the asset buying and lending scheme four times since setting it up in 2010. The yen weakened and share prices rose in some cases in reaction but not in other cases. There is no set pattern.

"Immediate reaction from financial markets such as currencies and share prices aside, we are working to influence interest rates and we see it affecting the overall economy.

"If we manage policy solely by looking at short-term market moves, that would bar our policy from achieving the long-term stability of the economy.

"Our focus is the outlook for prices and the economy when managing policy."

"Looking back at currency and share moves since February, there was investors' shift away from the yen, which had previously been bought as a safe haven asset, and into other currencies due to subsiding tail risk related to Europe. In that broad trend, the BOJ's monetary easing produced effects.

"In recent few weeks, there was a slight shift away from risks among investors due to problems of Spain and Italy and U.S. jobs data."

NEXT RATE REVIEW

"We carefully examined the economy and prices at today's policy meeting. We will examine them particularly closely at our next rate review and make appropriate monetary policy decisions based on our assessment...

"Discussions on monetary policy at a polity meeting should be judged in accordance with data regarding the economy, prices and financial conditions at the time.

"As this stage I should refrain from having predetermined mind on a decision to be made at the next policy meeting."

ECONOMY

"The tail risk of Europe's debt problems causing massive harm on markets and the global economy has subsided... The probability of Japan's economy resuming a gradual recovery has increased due to that reduced tail risk."

INFLATION TARGET

"We are pursuing strong monetary easing with the aim of achieving 1 percent (inflation). You are asking what sort of time horizon we are going to achieve that, but there's no change to our stance of aiming for 1 percent.

"Our basic thinking (on prices) is that strengthening of growth potential is important and it is also essential to focus on which direction prices are heading rather than achieving (the price goal) all of sudden in a short period of time.

"Japan's past consumer prices showed lower growth than that of overseas even during Japan's bubble period in the late 1980s.

"It is thus not appropriate to automatically adopt a 2 percent inflation goal just because other countries do. Aiming for an inflation level that Japan has not seen for several tens of years would increase uncertainty...and have adverse effects on economic activity.

"The BOJ's 1 pct inflation goal and powerful easing for that goal is desirable for the economy's healthy development." (Reporting by Leika Kihara, Tetsushi Kajimoto and Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Kim Coghill)