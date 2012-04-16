(Adds details)
By Rie Ishiguro
TOKYO, April 16 Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki
Shirakawa said on Monday he was continuing to monitor the risk
that Europe's debt woes could affect Japan's banking system,
just as renewed fears about the euro zone spooked financial
markets.
"Japan's financial system has maintained stability as a
whole, but close watch is still needed on risk factors such as a
spillover from Europe's situation," Shirakawa said at a
gathering of trust banks.
The euro slumped broadly on Monday as soaring bond yields in
Spain rekindled worries about the fragile state of the euro zone
economy, while broad risk-averse sentiment lifted the yen to a
seven-week high against the dollar.
Shirakawa maintained the view, however, that the risk of
major turmoil in global financial markets has subsided, thanks
to massive fund supplies by the European Central Bank and
Greece's rescue programme.
He also stuck to the central bank's projection of a moderate
recovery for Japan's economy and indicated the bank will
maintain a ultra-loose policy bias to help pull Japan out of
deflation following the BOJ's surprise February easing.
"In February, we clarified our policy bias and boosted
monetary easing. As such, the BOJ is making its utmost efforts
to escape deflation," Shirakawa said in a speech at an event
hosted by the Trust Companies Association of Japan.
The BOJ surprised markets in February by boosting its target
for asset purchases by double the usual increment and setting a
1 percent inflation goal, signalling a more aggressive policy to
beat deflation, which has plagued the economy for nearly two
decades.
The central bank has kept monetary policy steady since then
but will consider easing at its next rate review on April 27 by
boosting asset purchases, sources say.
