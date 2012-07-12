TOKYO, July 12 Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said on Thursday that the BOJ would not automatically link its policy to that of other central banks.

The BOJ held off on further policy easing on Thursday despite slowing global growth that has driven other major central banks into expanding stimulus, convinced that robust domestic demand will keep Japan's economic recovery on track.

Following are key quotes from Shirakawa's news conference that followed the rate decision.

MONETARY POLICY

"What the BOJ is looking at is the outlook for Japan's economy and prices."

"Of course, each central bank, in assessing its economy, will look at the global economy. That means that, as a result, central banks may head towards monetary easing around the same time. But the BOJ will not automatically link its policy to that of other central banks."

"The BOJ believes that monetary easing brings its maximum effect by keeping 0.1 percent (interest paid to banks') excess reserves (at the BOJ) and guiding (overnight call) rate at 0-0.1 percent, while taking into account effects and side-effects from lowering policy interest rate.

"We are not thinking about cutting the interest paid to excess reserves."

"It takes a very long time for effects of monetary easing to filter through the economy. The BOJ believes strong monetary easing will play out in the economy and today's decision is aimed at continuing strong monetary easing from now on as well.

"As efforts to strengthen the economic growth potential are implemented and the BOJ is proceeding with strong monetary easing, we expect price conditions will improve further.

"We will guide policy appropriately while bearing in mind the appropriate pace of monetary easing and thoroughly examining developments of economy and prices as well as effects of monetary policy."

JAPANESE ECONOMY

"The balance of domestic and external demand has shifted. Compared with our outlook in April, domestic demand is slightly stronger. At the same time, external demand looks slightly weaker.

"There are several reasons domestic demand is doing well. The government's subsidies on environment-friendly cars is helping. There is consumer spending by people from earthquake-damaged areas and investment in renewable energy.

"Corporate earnings are improving, which is leading to an improvement in wages. Senior citizens are spending more. We also have the merits of a stronger yen.

"Among these factors, we have to keep an eye on the subsidies programme, because it will be ending soon. The other factors, particularly reconstruction-related spending and spending by the elderly, are likely to support domestic demand in the future.

OVERSEAS ECONOMIES

"The slowdown in Europe and China appears to be somewhat prolonged. In the United States, job creation is slowing, but personal consumption remains firm.

"China exports more to Europe that Japan, so China's economy is taking a bigger hit from Europe's crisis. Still, I believe China will eventually get out of its slump.

"The environment for consumption isn't that bad. Consumer prices are falling, which will increase household purchasing power. China is also easing policy, and this will eventually have an impact and support growth.

"Since our last policy meeting, there has been some progress in Europe's debt crisis. However, there is still a lot of uncertainty about the fiscal and structural reforms that Europe needs. Europe remains the risk factor that we have to watch out for the most. (Reporting by Leika Kihara, Stanley White and Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Kim Coghill)