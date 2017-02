TOKYO Dec 1 Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Masaaki Shirakawa will travel to New York from Thursday to Dec. 5 to attend a Group of 30 meeting, the central bank said in a statement.

The Group of 30 is composed of current and former policymakers as well as academics from developed and emerging economies. They meet twice a year to discuss economic and policy developments. (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Joseph Radford)