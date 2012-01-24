TOKYO Jan 24 Bank of Japan Governor
Masaaki Shirakawa said on Tuesday the central bank's board
members agreed that the timing of Japan's economic recovery has
been delayed somewhat due to the slowdown of the global economy.
Shirakawa also told a news conference that the euro's recent
weakening against the yen could hurt Japan's economy by
worsening corporate sentiment and eroding the competitiveness of
Japanese exports overseas.
Earlier on Tuesday, the BOJ cut its economic forecasts and
warned of risks posed by Europe's debt crisis but kept monetary
policy steady after a rate review, counting on spending for
reconstruction after last year's earthquake and tsunami to
support the recovery.
Following are key quotes from Shirakawa's news conference:
EURO
"The impact of Europe's sovereign debt problems is felt
through asset prices such as stocks and currencies. Recently, if
not at this very moment, the yen has shown upward moves due to
broad euro selling.
"In the current situation when uncertainty is high about
overseas economies, we need to fully watch the possibility of
the yen's rise having a negative impact on the Japanese economy.
"The euro's fall versus the yen could drag on Japanese
companies' export competitiveness against European rivals. It
could also hurt the economy by worsening corporate revenues and
sentiment."
EUROPE
"There are various uncertainties to our main projections,
and the biggest risk to the economy is how Europe's sovereign
debt problems may unfold.
"It is already affecting Japan's exports and output through
both direct and indirect trade channels.
"Close attention needs to be paid to the possibility that it
could lead to weaker growth in world and Japanese economies
through effects from global financial markets.
RECOVERY
"Regarding the timing of Japan's economic recovery, I and
all other policy board members think it has been delayed
somewhat. We have stated that recovery is expected in the first
half of fiscal 2012/13."
TRADE BALANCE
"The current trade deficit stems from (last year's) nuclear
power accident that led to an increase in thermal power
generation as a replacement and rises in imports of crude oil
and LNG. Also, domestic production capacity declined in the
short term (after last year's earthquake), contributing to the
trade deficit.
"But I do not see this trend continuing through the
mid-2010s because the current factors are temporary.
"Japan's past current account surpluses have helped the
nation accumulate overseas assets and they now generate great
amounts of profits such as dividend payouts. Income gains are
thus on the rise. I don't think the current account deficit will
become a trend toward mid-2010s."
DELEVERAGING IN EUROPE
"Recent developments in Europe's sovereign debt problems
show strains in funding markets have eased somewhat due to the
ECB's massive fund supply and dollar funding operations by
central banks from six countries. But overall, uncertainty
remains strong.
"Behind this is the fact that Europe has not come up
concretely with a definite plan to boost the so-called firewall
or firepower needed to contain market turmoil.
"Each country is moving towards strengthening fiscal
discipline but it will take time for such efforts to take
concrete shape, therefore they have failed to dispel market
concern about fiscal sustainability.
"Europe's sovereign debt problems are already weighing on
European economies but they could further push down their
economies depending on future developments. As each country is
forced to tighten their purse strings, economic growth could
become weaker with households and companies growing cautious
about spending.
"European financial institutions that hold a lot of European
government bonds may increasingly move towards deleveraging to
squeeze their assets due to fund raising concerns, putting
downward pressure on the economy.
"Effects from deleveraging by European financial
institutions could spill over globally. This deleveraging has
not yet greatly weighed on emerging economies at the moment. But
close attention should be paid to whether this deleveraging may
negatively affect the Middle East and Asia where Europeans have
a large share of trade and financial activity."
IMF
"Europe's sovereign debt problems pose the biggest risk to
the world and Japanese economies and if the situation worsens
further, it could cause a contraction in global financial
markets and seriously affect not only the euro zone but also
other countries, particularly in emerging markets.
"To avoid such a situation, the IMF can play two vital
roles. One is to help the countries concerned stabilise their
funding and retain market trust by setting standby loans and a
flexible credit line.
"The other is to encourage countries in need of support to
ensure discipline in carrying out fiscal rebuilding and
structural reforms by urging them to abide by the so-called
conditionality while utilising the IMF's surveillance functions.
"European countries centring on the euro zone and ECB are
continuing efforts to create a strong firewall to contain the
sovereign debt problems at this stage. We need to make overall
judgments taking into account the results of Europe's own
efforts when we assess the sufficiency of IMF resources and
consider strengthening them as needed.
"Europe's thorough efforts would be a precondition and then
as the G20 communique states, other countries outside of Europe
would be asked for cooperation. That's the basic thinking."
(Reporting by Leika Kihara, Rie Ishiguro and Tetsushi Kajimoto)