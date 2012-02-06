TOKYO Feb 6 Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said on Monday he acknowledges that the economy is in a severe situation due to deflation and the strength of the yen.

Shirakawa, repsonding to questions from a lawmaker in the budget committee of parliament's upper house, said the BOJ will implement appropriate steps through close examination of the economic situation.

He also said the BOJ and the Federal Reserve share similar goals in pursuing a monetary policy that will ensure stable prices and sustainable economic growth. (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Michael Watson)