* BOJ will take appropriate steps for economy -Shirakawa
* Shirakawa says Fed, BOJ share similiar goals
* PM Noda: govt, BOJ will do their part for economy
* Wrong to try to devalue currencies for economy -Furukawa
(Adds remarks from senior BOJ official)
By Kaori Kaneko and Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Feb 6 Bank of Japan Governor
Masaaki Shirakawa said on Monday he acknowledges that Japan's
economy is in a severe situation due to deflation and a strong
yen, signalling the central bank's readiness to offer further
monetary stimulus if the fragile economic recovery is
threatened.
The Federal Reserve's pledge last month to keep interest
rates near zero at least until late 2014 briefly pushed up the
yen against the dollar on expectations it will aggressively ease
monetary policy, leading to some calls from lawmakers that the
BOJ should loosen policy further to counter yen rises.
But Shirakawa shrugged off criticism that BOJ was not as
aggressive as the Fed, stressing that both central banks share
similar goals of achieving economic growth with stable prices
and adding that the Fed itself has explained that its long-term
price goal was not an explicit "inflation target".
"I even feel that the Fed's policy is getting closer to
ours," he told an upper house budget committee meeting on
Monday.
The BOJ has pledged to keep near-zero rates until price
stability, which it considers as consumer inflation of roughly
around 1 percent, is within sight. That statement has also drawn
criticism from some politicians as being too vague, and they
argue that the BOJ should set an explicit inflation target.
But it is against setting an explicit target and committing
to do whatever it can to achieve it for fear of losing
flexibility in guiding policy.
The BOJ has stood pat on policy after easing in October last
year, but is ready to loosen again through an increase in asset
purchases if Japan's recovery prospects are threatened.
"We acknowledge that the problems Japan faces such as the
current deflation and yen strength are very severe," Shirakawa
said.
"The BOJ will implement appropriate steps through close
examination of the economic situation," he added.
BOJ Executive Director Masayoshi Amamiya said high levels of
public debt in advanced economies were making it even tougher
for central banks to tweak policy as financial systems could be
destabilised.
"The question of how to pursue price stability and financial
system stability at the same time is one of the biggest
challenges that central banks in advanced economies will have to
face," he said at a seminar.
Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda also said on Monday that Japan
needs to overcome deflation in order to resume a recovery, and
that putting the economy back toward sustainable growth was the
government's top priority.
"There are things the government should do and things the
BOJ should do. That distinction needs to be sorted out, then the
two sides will do what they can do," Noda told the parliamentary
meeting.
The yen last week edged towards to a record high set against
the dollar in October last year, sparking concern that Japanese
authorities may step in to curb its strength. The greenback has
since trimmed losses against the yen on Friday's upbeat U.S.
jobs data.
Economics Minister Motohisa Furukawa said that while the yen
has appreciated due to a loss of trust in other currencies such
as the dollar and the euro, countries should not try to rescue
their economies by devaluing their currencies.
"We should compete in a fair situation," he said in the same
parliamentary committee meeting.
(Additional reporting by Rie Ishiguro; Writing by Leika Kihara;
Editing by Edwina Gibbs)