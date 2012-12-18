TOKYO Dec 18 Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said he did not discuss monetary policy in a meeting on Tuesday with Shinzo Abe, head of the Liberal Democratic Party and Japan's next prime minister.

Shirakawa, who spoke to reporters after meeting Abe at the LDP's headquarters, said he would not comment on what was discussed at the meeting.

Shirakawa also said he visited Abe on his own initiative and was not summoned by Abe.

On Sunday, the LDP scored a landslide victory in an election that will return the party to government after a three-year absence.

Abe made "unlimited" monetary easing by the BOJ, a 2 percent inflation target and increased public works spending the focus of his plan to end almost 15 years of mild deflation.

The BOJ announces a policy decision on Thursday and could adopt some form of easing in response to growing government pressure.