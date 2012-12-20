TOKYO Dec 20 Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki
Shirakawa said on Thursday that the central bank will debate
next month whether there is any room to review the level of
price growth that it sees as desirable in the long run.
But Shirakawa added that in doing so, the central bank must
ensure that it leaves room for flexibility in guiding policy.
Shirakawa spoke after the BOJ delivered its third dose of
monetary stimulus in four months on Thursday in a prelude to
more aggressive action next year, as it faces pressure from the
country's next leader for stronger efforts to beat deflation.
The following are highlights of Shirakawa's comments during
his press conference:
INFLATION TARGETING
"The BOJ adopted the current medium- to long-term price goal
in February and decided to review it once a year. We also
received a request recently from the Liberal Democratic Party's
Shinzo Abe to review our price goal.
"That's why we decided to examine at the next policy meeting
the level of medium- to long-term price growth the BOJ should be
aiming for in guiding monetary policy ...
"The BOJ seeks to achieve 1 percent inflation for the time
being. But the level of inflation we aim for could exceed 1
percent if measures to boost Japan's growth potential bear fruit
...
"At the next policy meeting, we will examine whether there
is room to review the figures we define as medium- to long-term
price stability ... In the process, we need to ensure that
policy flexibility is maintained. We also need to take into
account how best to maintain financial system stability."
COMMUNICATION WITH THE GOVERNMENT
"I called current Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda and incoming
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe after today's decision to explain the
results.
"In the past, I have called the prime minister and other
relevant cabinet ministers to explain important monetary policy
decisions.
"We will do our utmost as a central bank to end deflation
and cooperate with the government. The government also plays a
role. Deregulation and steps to promote sustainable economic
growth are necessary to end deflation.
GOVERNMENT BOND PURCHASES
"The BOJ will not buy Japanese government bonds in order to
monetise public debt. When you look at the bond market, yields
are low. Still, efforts are needed to improve public finances.
"If they remain low for a long time, this could lead people
to forget about the size of public debt and weaken fiscal
discipline. This could also make people think there is less
incentive for structural reforms.