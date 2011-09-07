UPDATE 1-Fund firm Henderson sees outflows even as assets rise
* Says Janus tie-up on course to complete end-May (Adds detail from statement, CEO quote, bullet points)
TOKYO, Sept 7 Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said on Wednesday that the central bank already acted against various risks to Japan's economy with its monetary easing in August.
"We don't feel that we didn't do anything today. Instead, we feel that we are proceeding with powerful monetary easing," Shirakawa told a news conference.
But Shirakawa warned that uncertainties in the outlook for the global economy had heightened somewhat in the past month and that the BOJ needed to be mindful of downside risks to the U.S. and European economies.
The BOJ refrained from easing monetary policy on Wednesday, saving its limited options to support growth in case a renewed yen spike threatens Japan's fragile economic recovery. (Reporting by Leika Kihara, Rie Ishiguro and Stanley White; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
* Says Janus tie-up on course to complete end-May (Adds detail from statement, CEO quote, bullet points)
BEIJING, Feb 9 China said on Thursday it attached great importance to China-U.S. ties after confirming it had received a letter from U.S. President Donald Trump.
LONDON, Feb 9 Investment manager Henderson Group on Thursday posted a 10 percent rise in total assets under management to 101 billion pounds ($126.39 billion) in 2016, after market gains more than offset demand from retail clients to pull money from its funds.