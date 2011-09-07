TOKYO, Sept 7 Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said on Wednesday that the central bank already acted against various risks to Japan's economy with its monetary easing in August.

"We don't feel that we didn't do anything today. Instead, we feel that we are proceeding with powerful monetary easing," Shirakawa told a news conference.

But Shirakawa warned that uncertainties in the outlook for the global economy had heightened somewhat in the past month and that the BOJ needed to be mindful of downside risks to the U.S. and European economies.

The BOJ refrained from easing monetary policy on Wednesday, saving its limited options to support growth in case a renewed yen spike threatens Japan's fragile economic recovery. (Reporting by Leika Kihara, Rie Ishiguro and Stanley White; Editing by Edmund Klamann)