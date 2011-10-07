TOKYO Oct 7 Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki
Shirakawa said on Friday that the central bank needs to focus on
downside risks to Japan's economy as uncertainty regarding
overseas growth is heightening.
Shirakawa said some of the risks that the central bank tried
to address by easing policy in August had nevertheless
materialised in the past few months, such as a slowdown in
global growth.
He added that the BOJ wanted to carefully watch whether
those risk factors would lead to a slowdown in Japan's economy.
The BOJ issued a slightly stronger warning on slowing
overseas growth but kept monetary policy steady on Friday,
holding off for now on tapping its depleted policy arsenal even
as fears of a global recession and Europe's debt crisis cloud
the outlook for the fragile economy.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara, Rie Ishiguro and Stanley White;
Editing by Edmund Klamann)