TOKYO Oct 7 Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said on Friday that the central bank needs to focus on downside risks to Japan's economy as uncertainty regarding overseas growth is heightening.

Shirakawa said some of the risks that the central bank tried to address by easing policy in August had nevertheless materialised in the past few months, such as a slowdown in global growth.

He added that the BOJ wanted to carefully watch whether those risk factors would lead to a slowdown in Japan's economy.

The BOJ issued a slightly stronger warning on slowing overseas growth but kept monetary policy steady on Friday, holding off for now on tapping its depleted policy arsenal even as fears of a global recession and Europe's debt crisis cloud the outlook for the fragile economy. (Reporting by Leika Kihara, Rie Ishiguro and Stanley White; Editing by Edmund Klamann)