TOKYO, Sept 7 Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said on Wednesday the Group of Seven financial chiefs are due to discuss Europe's sovereign debt problems at this week's meeting.

"I presume Europe's sovereign problems will have a prominent place on the G7 agenda," Shirakawa told a news conference.

Shirakawa also said that if Europe's financial system destabilises because of debt woes, it would have adverse effects on the global economy.

At a board meeting that ended earlier in the day the BOJ refrained from easing monetary policy, saving its limited options to support growth for in case a renewed yen spike threatens Japan's fragile economic recovery. (Reporting by Leika Kihara, Rie Ishiguro and Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher)