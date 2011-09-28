TOKYO, Sept 28 Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said on Wednesday the central bank is buying government bonds from the market to achieve price stability and sustainable economic growth, not to finance government spending.

"Giving markets the impression that the BOJ is buying bonds to finance fiscal spending would have a negative impact on the bond market," which has remained stable for now, Shirakawa said in an upper house budget committee meeting. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Michael Watson)