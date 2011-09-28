German industry output posts steepest monthly fall since Jan 2009
BERLIN, Feb 7 Weaker output in manufacturing and construction drove the biggest monthly drop in German industrial production in nearly eight years, data showed on Tuesday.
TOKYO, Sept 28 Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said on Wednesday the central bank is buying government bonds from the market to achieve price stability and sustainable economic growth, not to finance government spending.
"Giving markets the impression that the BOJ is buying bonds to finance fiscal spending would have a negative impact on the bond market," which has remained stable for now, Shirakawa said in an upper house budget committee meeting. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Michael Watson)
BERLIN, Feb 7 Weaker output in manufacturing and construction drove the biggest monthly drop in German industrial production in nearly eight years, data showed on Tuesday.
TOKYO, Feb 7 Benchmark Japanese government bonds edged higher on Tuesday, shrugging off tepid demand at an auction of inflation-linked 10-year bonds, as investors continued to puzzle over the Bank of Japan's stance on JGB purchases.
TOKYO, Feb 7 Japanese stocks dropped to a two-week low in thin trade, hit by weakness in global stocks and a stronger yen as investors became risk averse.